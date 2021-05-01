Undocumented New Jerseyans are now eligible for driver’s licenses. Here’s how to apply

Starting this weekend, people applying for driver’s licenses in New Jersey will no longer have to prove they’re in the country legally.

The change comes because of a new state law that permits residents to get driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status. Officials said it could make as many as 450,000 people newly eligible to get behind the wheel in the Garden State.

Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said the way to apply for a driver’s license — and the license itself — otherwise won’t change.

“The process for getting that permit and the license, and the actual license you will receive, are the same,” Fulton said.