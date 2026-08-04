Why Philly’s public housing costs an average of $315,000 per unit

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In Philadelphia, the country’s second-poorest big city, the demand for deeply affordable rental housing is a constant.

To better meet that need, the Philadelphia Housing Authority launched an ambitious — and costly — plan to remake and expand its vast real estate portfolio. Over eight years, the agency estimates it will spend $6.3 billion to preserve, redevelop, build or acquire roughly 20,000 subsidized units.

That translates to an average unit cost of about $315,000 — more than the market value of many Philadelphia homes.

Why so much?

The answer is complex. It’s largely rooted in strict regulations for public housing authorities and the cost of construction in Philadelphia, one of the most expensive places to build in the country.

Limited federal funding and the age of PHA’s housing stock are also considerable factors.

“If I was doing this as a profitable business, where I want to make money, that business would fail,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said.

Here’s what else to know: