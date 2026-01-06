Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Following a yearslong delay, construction is underway to overhaul Westpark Apartments in West Philadelphia, the neighborhood’s only remaining public high-rise complex.

“You’re gonna see a lot of work happening this week and moving forward,” said Kelvin Jeremiah, president of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

The project is part of an ambitious plan to remake and expand the housing authority’s portfolio over eight years. Under “Opening Doors,” the agency will spend $6.3 billion to preserve, redevelop, build or acquire roughly 20,000 units.

Under the plan, the authority expects to modernize and redevelop roughly 13,000 units of conventional public housing, the majority of which are more than 70 years old. PHA expects to build or acquire about 7,000 additional units.

The work at Westpark, located at 46th and Market streets, will be completed over at least four phases and nearly triple the number of units at the 12-acre site, bringing the total to nearly 1,000.

As part of an ongoing effort to destigmatize public housing and its residents, the $500 million upgrade is expected to transform the complex into a mixed-income community.