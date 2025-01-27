From the back window of her three-bedroom apartment just around the corner, lifelong resident Bonita Hall has watched heavy machinery rumble up and down Sharwood Street. While the noise over the last year has annoyed her at times, she knows this construction site, and the several others across the small neighborhood, are part of something big — something potentially transformative.

“My thing is the aftermath,” said Hall. “I’m just hoping to keep the peace.”

A peace between new and old that will soon be tested when the long-hatched plan — to turn Sharswood into a thriving, mixed-income neighborhood — is completed by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

To date, PHA has invested $750 million in Sharswood. The effort, which includes the apartment buildings near Hall’s home, is believed to be the largest of its kind to be undertaken by a housing authority.

Today, Sharswood is unrecognizable. And while the community still has its challenges, there are already signs that PHA is delivering on its ambitious promise.

There’s less violent crime, fewer people living in poverty, and the neighborhood is now home to an economically and racially diverse population.

“You are, by the way this was done, ensuring that those things that pretty much everybody wants will be available to people who might not otherwise, just based on the amount of money in their pocket, be able to afford that and to be there,” said Ira Goldstein, senior advisor of policy solutions at the Reinvestment Fund.