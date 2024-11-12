Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Shakeema Smith’s eyes light up when she talks about the five-bedroom place she rents at Wister Court Apartments with the help of a housing voucher.

Over the past decade, Smith and her family have lived in a handful of places. But none were as nice or as big as the bi-level apartment they moved into last November. And none of them felt as safe or private.

The gated complex in East Germantown was also close enough to the family’s last rental that Smith’s son and grandson didn’t have to transfer schools.

“We basically got a better place in a better neighborhood,” said Smith. “I don’t see me going nowhere no time soon.”

Smith’s experience is becoming more common for voucher holders in Philadelphia, where about 19,500 residents rely on the federal subsidy to keep a roof over their heads during an affordable housing crisis.

That’s because more landlords are advertising their units to voucher holders, many in the face of increased vacancy rates at market-rate apartment buildings, particularly at newer properties in hot neighborhoods like Fishtown and Northern Liberties.

Between 2021 and 2023, Philadelphia saw a spike in construction starts after a bevy of real estate developers lined up to beat changes to the city’s property tax abatement program. The building boom created a rare apartment glut, spurring a level of competition that has made it more challenging for landlords to lease up their higher-end properties.

“Everybody’s coming online now,” said Kelli Tomczack, vice president of property management for The HOW Group. “We needed to change strategies to expand our prospect pool.”

During a period of high demand, some landlords have turned to concessions like reduced rent with hopes of attracting tenants, while others like HOW have turned to the Housing Choice Voucher Program, often for the first time.

HOW started marketing to voucher holders in 2022 and now has more than 60 tenants enrolled in the program, including many at Wister Court. The Isaac, a 105-unit apartment building set to open in Fishtown, will also be available to voucher holders.