Philadelphia City Council has advanced legislation designed to strengthen a city law that protects against housing discrimination.

The city’s Fair Practices Ordinance prohibits landlords and property managers from discriminating against people based on what’s known as “source of income,” including anyone who would pay rent with a housing voucher.

The ordinance lists “housing assistance programs” as a protected source of income, but does not specifically mention the Housing Choice Voucher Program, a federal rent subsidy offered through the Philadelphia Housing Authority that provides deep discounts to a limited number of residents with low income.

The bill, introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier in February, would change that, while outlining in more detail that it is illegal to communicate that vouchers cannot be used to rent or buy a property.

Approved after a hearing on Wednesday, the measure would also give residents the right to sue if the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission cannot complete its investigation within 100 days. The commission, tasked with enforcing the ordinance, currently has a year to do that.

“Philadelphia landlords overwhelmingly ignore that law and openly discriminate against voucher holders, preventing our neighbors from accessing the safe, stable and affordable homes that are crucial for a successful life, healthy communities, and a vibrant city,” said Gauthier, who chairs the council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless.

The bill moves forward as the city continues to experience an affordable housing crisis compounded by historically high rents, a reality Gauthier fears will make Philadelphia unaffordable for its most vulnerable residents, including the city’s 20,000 voucher households, the majority of which are Black.