Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council is on track to pass legislation aimed at protecting renters against retaliatory evictions and empowering them to speak out about dangerous living conditions.

Lawmakers on Wednesday advanced two bills, part of the Safe Healthy Homes Act, a legislative package introduced by Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke last April. The housing committee vote followed a public hearing and drew raucous applause from tenant organizers, who helped craft the legislation.

“For the first time in years, this City Council is focusing on often-overlooked individuals,” said Theresa Howell, a member of OnePA Renters United Philadelphia.

Nearly half of Philadelphia residents are renters. If the bills pass the full Council, the city’s “good cause” protections will expand to cover all of them, regardless of the term of their lease.

Currently, the law applies only to month-to-month renters or those with leases that run less than a year. Landlords must provide written notice stating why they want to terminate or not renew these leases. Acceptable reasons include “habitually” not paying rent or paying late, nuisance activity reported by other tenants or causing “substantial” property damage.

Fair housing advocates say the exemption has provided cover for unscrupulous landlords to use this form of eviction to retaliate against tenants with longer leases — because they aren’t required to justify their decision or even give renters advanced notice. Last year, roughly 90% of eviction filings were tied to leases of a year or more, according to Municipal Court data provided by Philadelphia Legal Assistance.

“Nationally, I’m not aware of any other jurisdiction that has that exemption that the bill would remove,” said Jackie Zaneri, supervising attorney at SeniorLAW Center in Philadelphia.

The exemption also makes Philadelphia a national outlier. It is exceedingly rare for a city to exclude tenants from “good cause” protections based on the term of their lease.