A quiet battle is brewing over City Council legislation aimed at strengthening protections against retaliatory evictions, an ongoing concern that has become more acute amid a tight housing market with little mobility for renters.

The fight pits fair housing advocates against independent landlords, who argue the measure will disproportionately harm them while doing little to deter bad actors.

“This is huge. It really hurts landlords,” said Paul Cohen, general counsel for HAPCO Philadelphia, the city’s largest advocacy group for property owners and landlords.

The group, which represents roughly 2,000 landlords in the city, is pushing to change the bill before it receives a preliminary vote. The effort may be one reason why a required public hearing on the legislation has not yet been scheduled.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who is responsible for setting hearings, told reporters Thursday his office is still reviewing the measure and listening to the concerns of stakeholders.

“We’re doing our due diligence,” Johnson said.

Expanding ‘good cause’ protections

The conflict is rooted in legislation approved in 2017. That year, lawmakers passed a bill requiring property owners and landlords to give certain tenants a “good cause” reason if they wanted to terminate or not renew their lease. Examples include habitually not paying rent or paying late, nuisance activity reported by other tenants, or causing “substantial” property damage.

Under a compromise, the law applies only to renters with month-to-month leases or with leases that run less than a year, enabling landlords to avoid filing for an eviction in court.

City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke wants to expand “good cause” protections to all renters in Philadelphia, the overwhelming majority of which have leases of a year or more.

For housing advocates like O’Rourke, the provision is about equal protection and empowering tenants. Right now, landlords are not required to tell tenants with leases of a year or more why they want to terminate or not renew their agreement, making it difficult for renters to dispute the decision if they suspect the eviction is retaliatory.

“It’s not necessarily a hard and fast rule, but it makes it really hard to challenge it when you’re kind of fighting against silence,” Public Interest Law Center staff attorney Madison Gray said. The group had a hand in crafting the legislation.

To HAPCO’s Cohen, expanding “good cause” protections would make it even harder for landlords to remove problematic tenants, particularly if their conduct doesn’t warrant filing for an eviction or if it would be difficult to demonstrate the need for one.

Cohen said it is exceedingly difficult to get tenants to testify against other tenants who are creating issues in their building, typically because they’re afraid of repercussions if their neighbor finds out. This is especially true in cases where a tenant is harassing other tenants.

“Without their testimony, we can’t win in court,” Cohen said. “So the landlords’ hands are tied. The landlord can’t terminate the lease with a ‘good cause’ requirement.”

HAPCO argues it could be financially disastrous for a landlord if a tenant’s continued presence causes other tenants to leave the building.