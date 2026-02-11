Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A 40-unit affordable housing project will soon open in a swiftly gentrifying pocket of West Philadelphia.

Rental development Imani Homes sits at 818 N. 40th St. — about a mile away from Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania — and straddles the border between the Mantua and Belmont sections of the neighborhood. The low-income area has recently seen a spike in private residential development. Much of it is market-rate rental housing geared towards college students.

The nonprofit developers behind Imani Homes say the project is part of a broader mission to offset those investments, which they worry will raise property values and displace longtime residents in the area.

Mantua and Belmont have historically been communities where most residents own their homes.

“The pressure is enormous,” said Michael Thorpe, executive director of Mt. Vernon Manor Community Development Corporation.

The $25 million project is the result of a partnership between Mt. Vernon and HopePHL, another community development corporation.