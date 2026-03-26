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The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is working to transform a vacant clothing factory into an affordable apartment building for older adults.

PCA owns the historic property at 642 N. Broad St. The five-story building in Spring Garden is situated directly behind the nonprofit’s headquarters and has sat empty for decades.

The goal is to create up to 70 accessible homes for people age 62 and older. The nascent proposal, which still needs funding, also calls for an on-site community center open to seniors from across the city.

The project is the corporation’s first foray into real estate development. It comes as Philadelphia continues to experience an affordable housing crisis that is particularly acute for older adults.

“That’s just exacerbated for our seniors, who tend to be living on much lower incomes or fixed incomes,” Chief Operating Officer Laura Weinbaum said.