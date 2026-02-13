From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the state’s first-ever Housing Action Plan, pitching it as a long-term strategy to lower costs, build more homes and protect renters and homeowners across the commonwealth.

The announcement took place at The Tower at Henry in East Falls, a newly restored high-rise that sat vacant for years on the former Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Hospital campus and has now been converted into a 173-unit mixed-income development.

The building includes affordable and market-rate units, along with commercial space and is a visible example of the type of redevelopment Shapiro’s administration hopes to replicate statewide.

The project was supported by $1 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funds through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority.

“This beautifully redone apartment building represents the kind of progress we want to make all across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said, adding that housing prices and rent are “too damn high for too many.”

According to state data, 1 million households in Pennsylvania spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and more than half of the state’s housing stock is already more than 50 years old, increasing maintenance costs for homeowners and landlords alike. At the same time, the governor noted that the state ranks near the bottom nationally in new housing development.

Shapiro said that the Housing Action Plan — which he initiated through an executive order — is the result of more than a year of research and public engagement. Administration officials said they held 18 roundtables across the commonwealth and gathered feedback from 2,500 residents representing all 67 counties.

The final plan outlines a coordinated, long-term strategy focused on expanding housing supply, preserving existing homes, reducing barriers to homeownership, strengthening tenant protections and improving coordination between state and local governments to “modernize” regulations and zoning restrictions.

At the center of the proposal is a $1 billion “critical infrastructure fund,” included in the governor’s 2026 budget, aimed at supporting housing construction across rural, suburban and urban communities. Administration officials pointed to a recent pilot program that set aside $10 million for mixed-use development and received more than $470 million in requests, demonstrating significant demand for state investment.