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For the second time this month, Philadelphia lawmakers have advanced contested legislation aimed at enhancing and expanding protections for city renters.

City Council’s housing committee approved two bills Monday following a public hearing prompted by a recent court settlement between the city and two landlords.

A final vote on the legislation is now expected on April 16.

“This is about protecting tenants from landlords who refuse to follow the law … who do not take their responsibility to provide safe, healthy homes seriously,” said Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, who introduced the bills nearly a year ago.

The bills are part of the Safe Healthy Homes Act, a legislative package that has drawn considerable opposition from independent landlords, who argue the bills will do little to hold bad actors accountable.

Supporters say the legislation will help reduce instances of landlord retaliation and empower tenants to speak out about their dangerous living conditions, a major marker of the city’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.

If passed, the city would be authorized to create a proactive rental inspections program. Fair housing advocates say that would help protect tenants who fear retaliation if they file a formal complaint to cure code violations in their apartment or building.

The legislation would also expand “good cause” protections to all renters, regardless of the term of their lease. Currently, the law applies only to month-to-month renters and leases that run for less than a year. For these renters, landlords must provide written notice stating why they want to terminate or not renew their lease.

Advocates say the exemption has provided cover for unscrupulous landlords to use this form of eviction to retaliate against tenants with longer leases because they aren’t required to justify their decision or give renters advanced notice.

Additionally, O’Rourke’s package clarifies that renters have the right to sue for back rent if they learn their landlord illegally collected payment. Under the law, landlords must have an active rental license and a certificate of rental suitability to collect rent.

As it stands, the law is not definitive on whether a tenant can recoup rent they’ve already paid if they find their landlord is violating city law.