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A court settlement has derailed a final vote on City Council legislation aimed at strengthening protections for Philadelphia renters.

Lawmakers were expected to pass the bills Thursday over strong objections from a group representing the city’s independent landlords. That changed after two property owners on Wednesday sued Council’s housing committee, claiming it violated the state’s Sunshine Act during a public hearing two weeks ago.

The act is meant to stop public agencies, including legislative bodies, from making decisions in secret without public input. The suit alleges the committee violated the law, as well as the city’s home rule charter, by deliberating and reaching a consensus on the bills behind closed doors before the hearing started.

Under a settlement agreement with the city, there will not be a vote Thursday and the bills will be returned to committee, where there is expected to be a new public hearing on the legislation, part of the Safe Healthy Homes Act.

The city hasn’t admitted any fault or violation of the law, according to court documents. A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department declined comment.