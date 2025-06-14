Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council has approved legislation authorizing the city to create an anti-displacement fund for tenants forced to move because their property has become uninhabitable.

The legislation, however, does not include any dedicated funding, and it’s unclear where those dollars might come from should the city decide to launch the fund.

Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke hopes the administration is willing to use funding allocated through the Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative, a $2 billion strategy rooted in creating and preserving 30,000 housing units.

The plan, approved Thursday, will be backed by the sale of $800 million in bonds. That money will be used to support dozens of programs, including FreshStartPHL, which aims to help tenants facing eviction cover moving costs.

O’Rourke is now eyeing that program as a potential solution to funding his legislation.

“The anti-displacement fund my recent legislation authorizes would directly support renters in the wake of personal disaster. We need to see that work robustly supported by H.O.M.E.,” said O’Rourke in a statement.

A mayoral spokesperson declined to comment.