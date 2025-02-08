Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

New York and Boston are still among the least affordable places to rent an apartment on the East Coast. But new research shows Philadelphia, the most impoverished big city in the country, has gained ground.

The median monthly rent for a typical apartment in the Philly metro was $1,865 during the final quarter of 2024, according to a January report from real estate brokerage Redfin. To afford that, researchers found someone would need to earn $74,600 a year — $15,630 more than the median income for the area.

The gap at the national level is closer to $10,000.

“People are putting more of their money into rent and they don’t have money left over for things like personal savings, or retirement, or other things that could make their lives better,” said chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

In Philadelphia, the trend has made Theresa Howell’s housing search feel like a Herculean task amid an affordable housing crisis.

For more than a decade, Howell has rented a two-bedroom rowhouse in Frankford. But she’s concerned about the level of lead exposure in the home and is determined to move out, fearing for her health and the health of her great nieces and nephews who live with her.

The problem is that she can’t find a place in her budget. Every place she’s looked at over the last year is priced well above the $1,000 she’s paying now. In many cases, the landlord is asking for nearly double.

Howell, who is disabled and lives on a fixed income, simply can’t afford it. She fears she’ll have to leave her hometown to keep a roof over her head.

“It’s almost as if they’re saying to low-income people, ‘you’re no longer wanted in the city of Philadelphia,” said Howell, a member of OnePA, a statewide social justice organization.

“It’s a slap in the face,” she added.