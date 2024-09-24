Harris and Trump want to build more housing. What would that mean for Pa.?

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Lilah Saber started thinking about buying a home in Philadelphia shortly after she moved to the area for college roughly 10 years ago.

With no generational wealth or family inheritance coming her way, she knew it couldn’t happen immediately. But she figured at some point she’d be earning enough to buy, given Philly’s relative affordability.

“In the back of my mind, it was always, ‘Philly is a place that I could build a life, and invest in and live in permanently.’ And I want to do that not just as a renter but as a homeowner,” said Saber during a recent interview in West Philadelphia.

Nearly a decade later, Saber is far less hopeful about finding a path to homeownership. She still wants to put down roots in the city, but like many first-time homebuyers, she’s struggling to find a house she can afford. Most of the time, they’re either way out of her price range or require a lot of renovation work.

Either way, saving $10,000 or more for a down payment feels Herculean.

“I look at the estimate for the mortgage payment and say, ‘That’s the exact same I’m paying in rent.’ And then I do the math for not even an adequate downpayment … and say, ‘I just don’t have that in the bank and I’m not gonna have that in the bank in a year,’” said Saber, the Philadelphia organizing director at POWER Interfaith.