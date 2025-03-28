Studio 2 Extra: Pa. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan calls Signal chat leak “a violation of security protocol,” urges investigation

Studio 2 co-host, Cherri Gregg spoke to Pennsylvania Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan this week. The Representative, who serves Chester County and parts of Berks County, is sounding the alarm over a leaked Signal chat involving senior Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The chat in the unsecured messaging app reportedly contained specific information about military targets, weapon systems, and timing.

“This is not a secure channel for any kind of conversation to be happening,” said Houlahan, who serves on the House Intelligence and Armed Services Committees. “And the fact that you’ve got a significant number of President Trump’s cabinet on this open line is alarming to begin with.”

Houlahan, a former Air Force officer with top-secret clearance, described the incident as a clear breach of national security standards.

“Anytime you’re talking about targeting and timing, as well as weapon systems, you are talking in a classified way—either secret or otherwise.”

While some Trump administration officials have downplayed the significance of the leak, Houlahan called that response “nonsense.”

“All of us know better than that here in Washington,” she said. “This is an absolute obfuscation on the part of the administration to say that there’s nothing to see here. They know better.”

In addition to potential violations of classification rules, Houlahan noted that Signal’s disappearing messages could also break federal law.

“It’s a violation at a different level because we have an obligation to preserve communications in our government for the public to be able to see them at later dates.”

She’s calling for a full, independent investigation. To get Houlahan’s take on whether the breach could impact America’s relationship with Europe and why she thinks Secretary Hegseth should resign, check out this Studio 2 Extra.