Philly filmmakers’ ‘Grown Up Dad’ documentary series gets full season on PBS

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Grown Up Dad” is barely grown up itself. Just one year ago, the public television documentary series about fathering made its debut as a pilot on Father’s Day.

This year, the Philadelphia-based host and co-producer will roll out a full, five-part season on PBS stations across the country, including WHYY-TV, which plans to air “Grown Up Dad” in June.

“Every time we’re able to show a dad who’s loving their kids and loves being a dad, I feel like I’m countering decades of the bumbling-dad narrative on television,” said Joe Gidjunis of Manayunk, a photographer, TV host, and father of an 8-year-old boy.

“Those dads were funny and lovable, but they weren’t competent,” he said. “I want to be someone different for my own son.”

On Saturday, Gidjunis and his production partner Joshua Kagi will give a sneak peek of one of their new episodes at Bryn Mawr College as part of the Daddying Film Forum, a daylong seminar about fathering.

The forum was created by the online Daddying Film Festival, which gave “Grown Up Dad” its award for best short documentary.

What is ‘Grown Up Dad’?

The show looks at the shifting expectations of being a modern father. Gidjunis said that when he became a father eight years ago, he did not want to reprise the role established by his own father, who was a good provider but mostly absent.

Without a role model, Gidjunis felt adrift: How exactly is fathering done?

“I’m realizing I’m just wholly unprepared to do this. I want to be better than the father that I had,” he said. “Our generation today, I think fathers really are more active, are more present, but the challenges that we are facing now — it’s really a culturally important time.”

The seemingly intractable complexities of parenting have been highlighted recently by such things as last year’s publication of “The Anxious Generation,” in which author Jonathan Haidt connects the rise in mental illness and depression among modern teenagers to digital life and overprotective parenting; and this year’s popular Netflix drama “Adolescence,” about the killing of a child that may be linked to hyperaggressive male culture among teenagers.