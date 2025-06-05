From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY hosted an early screening of the PBS documentary “Caregiving,” which focuses on the struggles and triumphs caregivers face nationwide when navigating the health care system.

Bradley Cooper is the executive producer for the documentary, which premieres nationally June 24. It will also be available for streaming on the PBS website and the free PBS app.

Marty Moss-Coane, host and executive producer of WHYY’s “The Connection,” moderated a conversation that included co-producer Barak Goodman.

Goodman is a Philly native who has won multiple Peabody and Emmy awards through his documentary work. He said his interest in pursuing this documentary came from his personal experience caring for his father.

“This is the thing about caregiving, it’s someone else’s problem until it’s yours and then it’s overwhelming,” Goodman said. “The minute it becomes yours, it becomes overwhelming and you realize ‘Where was I? Why didn’t I know about this? Where are the choices? What do I do?’ I am super fortunate to have resources and to have a lot of help and nevertheless, an overwhelming experience emotionally and physically.”