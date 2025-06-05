‘Caregiving’ documentary showcasing ‘the full gamut’ airs on WHYY-TV later this month

The documentary produced by Bradley Cooper will premiere on PBS on June 24 and will be available for streaming for free on the PBS app.

WHYY hosted an early screening of the PBS documentary, Caregiving

WHYY hosted an early screening of the PBS documentary, Caregiving, ahead of its national premiere on June 24 on PBS. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

WHYY hosted an early screening of the PBS documentary “Caregiving,” which focuses on the struggles and triumphs caregivers face nationwide when navigating the health care system.

Bradley Cooper is the executive producer for the documentary, which premieres nationally June 24. It will also be available for streaming on the PBS website and the free PBS app.

Marty Moss-Coane, host and executive producer of WHYY’s “The Connection,” moderated a conversation that included co-producer Barak Goodman.

Marty Moss-Coane discussed Caregiving
Marty Moss-Coane discussed Caregiving with producer and Philly native Barack Goodman inside the Lincoln Financial Digital Media Education Studio on Wednesday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Goodman is a Philly native who has won multiple Peabody and Emmy awards through his documentary work. He said his interest in pursuing this documentary came from his personal experience caring for his father.

“This is the thing about caregiving, it’s someone else’s problem until it’s yours and then it’s overwhelming,” Goodman said. “The minute it becomes yours, it becomes overwhelming and you realize ‘Where was I? Why didn’t I know about this? Where are the choices? What do I do?’ I am super fortunate to have resources and to have a lot of help and nevertheless, an overwhelming experience emotionally and physically.”

Goodman said it took some time to find people from across the country to showcase in the film, but it overall shows “the full gamut of caregiving,” from children caring for their aging parents, to parents caring for their children.

“You do it for as long as you need to and then you lose that person often,” he said.

Excerpts from Wednesday’s panel will air Friday at noon during an episode of The Connection on 90.9 FM.

Wednesday’s screening was supported by the Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Fred’s Footsteps, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging and Disability Pride Pennsylvania.

