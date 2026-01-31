Malala Yousafzai to accept WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY will honor Malala Yousafzai with its annual Lifelong Learning Award. The Pakistani activist for female education will come to Philadelphia to accept the award on April 14.

“Malala Yousafzai’s courage and commitment to education have inspired millions and set a global standard for advocacy in the face of adversity,” said Bill Marrazzo, president and CEO of WHYY. “Her leadership aligns directly with WHYY’s values around access to learning and civic responsibility.”

It’s been 13 years since Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman, targeted for being outspoken about allowing Pakistani girls to attend school. She was just 15 at the time and became a global icon not only for surviving the attack but also for using it to advance her activism.

Now 28, Yousafzai is a Nobel Peace Prize winner and a college graduate, having earned her degree in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University in 2020. With her father, she had launched the Malala Fund supporting female education worldwide. Last year Yousafzai published a memoir titled “Finding My Way.”

On the publication of her book, Yousafzai appeared on WHYY’s “Fresh Air.” Cohost Tonya Mosley asked her about moving away from home to attend university, where she had to learn to escape her status as an international education hero.

“I was reliving all the missed years of my childhood because of the activism that I had to take from such a young age,” Yousafzai said.