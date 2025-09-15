From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Sept. 30, WHYY and Public Radio Exchange (PRX) will launch “Sports in America,” a nationally syndicated radio program and podcast about exactly what the title says.

Host David Greene, the former co-host of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” said “Sports in America” will be an in-depth, long-form interview show where he will talk with athletes, coaches and journalists about issues, games and life in motion.

“Sports are so interwoven with our culture and our society, there are these incredible stories that we can tell,” he said. “We’re going to learn a lot of lessons that reflect back on us, teach us about ourselves and teach us about our society.”

Public radio is not often thought of as a mecca for sports fans, despite the frequent sports coverage on NPR flagship shows “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered” and “Weekend Edition,” as well as the long-running weekly show “Only a Game,” produced by WBUR in Boston.

“Only a Game” ran for 27 years but was canceled in 2020 due to budget cuts.

“When we started this show in 1993 I remember thinking, ‘How is a sports show going to fly on NPR?’” producer Gary Waleik told Boston.com in 2020 when “Only a Game” was canceled.

“I remember thinking, ‘If we can make this last a year or two, that would be pretty cool.’ Twenty-seven years later, I think we can be pretty proud that we created something that people liked,” he said.

“Sports in America” executive producer Tom Grahsler sees the absence of a dedicated national sports show on public radio as an opportunity to appeal to underserved audiences.

“This entire show is about this hunch we have that public media fans are also sports fans,” he said. “And that there are sports fans that would like more in-depth, hard-hitting journalistic interviews that are not being served by traditional sports media.”

WHYY already produces a niche, local podcast about Phillies baseball, “Hittin’ Season,” which comes out 52 weeks a year regardless of whether the Phils are in season or not. Grahsler says it is one of the most popular podcasts in WHYY’s bullpen, second only to “Fresh Air.”

“It could just be that Philadelphians in general are freaks, but when I talk to people at other radio stations that want to pick us up, we hear the same thing,” he said. “If you look at Kansas City or Chicago or New York or Dallas, you’re going to find people that like public radio and like sports. These are the people that we’re trying to reach because the sports media ecosystem can sometimes be super ugly. It can be toxic.”

“Sports in America” will be distributed on multiple platforms. It will be recorded as a video podcast, retooled as a radio show and then further re-edited as an audio podcast.

The show is based on an earlier sports podcast Greene hosted for the production company Religion of Sports, “In the Moment.” It ran for 27 episodes, before it was canceled in March 2023.