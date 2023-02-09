WHYY bets big against sister station KCUR ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia’s NPR station tossed a hefty wager at KCUR in Kansas City, and Super Bowl LVII will determine who reigns supreme.

WHYY midday host Mary Cummings-Jordan and legendary sports broadcaster Ray Didinger placed a bet with Kansas City’s NPR station ahead of Sunday’s big game: Send us that famous KC barbeque when the Eagles beat the Chiefs.

The pair welcomed KCUR journalists Steve Kraske and Greg Echlin to a Super Bowl LVII roundtable, forecasting high expectations for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who led the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, a sibling rivalry brewing between the Kelce brothers, dueling fandoms — perhaps a bit tamer in Kansas City — and both teams’ star quarterbacks.

“[Patrick] Mahomes in my view is the best player in the National Football League,” said Didinger, author of “The Eagles Encyclopedia.” Perhaps a fair opinion of the injured Kansas City QB, but one that will get you in trouble at any local sports bar.