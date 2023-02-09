Where to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in and around Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from becoming Super Bowl champions, again.
Jalen Hurts and the Birds only have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to beat to earn a second Lombardi Trophy and set off, arguably, the biggest multi-day celebration in the Delaware Valley since 2018.
When is Super Bowl LVII?
The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 and will air on FOX. The game can also be streamed via FOX Sports online, the FOX Sports app, and any streaming service that carries FOX, with a valid trial or subscription. Spanish coverage is available on FOX Deportes and Telemundo Deportes.
Where can I watch Super Bowl LVII?
If you weren’t lucky enough to wrangle tickets to Glendale, Arizona and the big game itself, below are some options for watching the game locally.
Indoor tickets for Xfinity Live! sold out within an hour, though official resale tickets are still on offer. The venue has made more room for fans with outdoor-only tickets and a VIP outdoor deck where fans can watch the game on a 34-foot screen and also enjoy a pre-game tailgate with music from DJ Pauly D. Doors open at 3 p.m. for both the indoor and outdoor segment. Patrons of one event are not granted access to the other.
The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square will turn its second-floor Alexander Ballroom into a viewing party with no cover, with three projector screens and food and beverages from Patchwork for sale. The event’s Eagles-themed cocktail will be “It’s a Philly Thing,” an Eagles green punch with rum, cucumber, apple, mint, green tea, white wine, and bubbles. Doors open at 5 p.m. Patchwork will also be playing the game at its bar, with similar specials.
City Winery will have a Big Game Watch Party, where a $50 ticket gets you access to an open bar and buffet.
Those interested in celebrating with their pups can opt for Craft Hall in Fishtown, which offers a dog park in addition to game day specials.
South Street Headhouse District offers a variety of spots, though it’s recommended to check if particular venues are sold out.
Chickie’s & Pete’s is offering a Big Game all-you-can-eat package at all locations, which includes immediate entry and a guaranteed seat from 6 p.m. until the end of the game. Tickets are still available for most venues.
Holiday pop-up bar Tinsel is now Tinsel Takes Flight, swapping its usual Christmas trimming for Eagles decorations, memorabilia, and themed drinks.
Evil Genius Brewing has ample space and screens to watch the game, while trying out its postseason-themed beers: “Playoffs?!?,” a hazy orange creamsicle IPA, and “Fly Like an Eagle,” a milkshake-style IPA that pays homage to water ice and is available in mango or blue raspberry flavors.
More Eagles-themed beer can be imbibed at Punch Buggy Brewing Company in Kensington, which this week brought back its “Just 4 Kicks” hazy IPA — a tribute to Eagles kicker Jake Elliott — along with $1 hotdogs and a free kickoff toast.
Other green cocktails can be found at The Dutch in South Philly, and at Martha in Kensington.
For non-alcoholic green drinks, Baba’s Bucha is serving “Believe” kombucha, previously named “Fly Eagles Fly” when the Eagles last went all the way.
Top Tomato Bar & Pizza in Center City was raucous at the end of the Eagles’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers. The same is expected for the Birds’ Super Bowl matchup, though the bar says it will have a cover charge that’s yet to be decided. Doors open at 11 a.m.
And if you want to play sports while you watch sports, mini-golf spot Libertee Grounds has $1 wings on game days.
Pre-game, you can also check out Museum of Illusions, which will have Eagles-themed balloons in its Infinity Room on Saturday and Sunday.
Haven’t tried out Dietz & Watson’s “Bird Dog” sandwich yet? Well the truck will have a game-day tailgate at The Richmond Shops IGA in Fishtown from 10 a.m to 1 p.m., along with two spots on Friday.
Did we miss your favorite spot to watch the Eagles? Let me know at nkariuki@whyy.org.
