Where to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in and around Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from becoming Super Bowl champions, again.

Jalen Hurts and the Birds only have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to beat to earn a second Lombardi Trophy and set off, arguably, the biggest multi-day celebration in the Delaware Valley since 2018.

When is Super Bowl LVII?

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 and will air on FOX. The game can also be streamed via FOX Sports online, the FOX Sports app, and any streaming service that carries FOX, with a valid trial or subscription. Spanish coverage is available on FOX Deportes and Telemundo Deportes.

Where can I watch Super Bowl LVII?

If you weren’t lucky enough to wrangle tickets to Glendale, Arizona and the big game itself, below are some options for watching the game locally.

Indoor tickets for Xfinity Live! sold out within an hour, though official resale tickets are still on offer. The venue has made more room for fans with outdoor-only tickets and a VIP outdoor deck where fans can watch the game on a 34-foot screen and also enjoy a pre-game tailgate with music from DJ Pauly D. Doors open at 3 p.m. for both the indoor and outdoor segment. Patrons of one event are not granted access to the other.