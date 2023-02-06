Eagles fans will have plenty of flight options for Super Bowl LVII from PHL
Eagles fans will be packing living rooms and bars around Philadelphia for Super Bowl LVII, but if you’re looking to head to Arizona, multiple airlines are offering additional flights to make sure Birds fans make it to the big game.
From Thursday to Saturday, Southwest Airlines is adding multiple nonstop flights from PHL to PHX ahead of the big game. Here’s a look at the flight options.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- From Philadelphia to Phoenix: 2 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.
- From Kansas City to Phoenix: 2 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 6 nonstop options.
Friday, Feb. 10
- From Philadelphia to Phoenix: 2 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.
- From Kansas City to Phoenix: 3 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 7 nonstop options.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- From Philadelphia to Phoenix: 1 nonstop flight and 10 different itineraries.
Return flights will also be added Monday and Tuesday.
Monday, Feb. 13
- From Phoenix to Philadelphia: 2 nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.
- From Phoenix to Kansas City: 2 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 6 nonstop options.
Tuesday, Feb. 14:
- From Phoenix to Kansas City: 2 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 6 nonstop options.
- From Phoenix to Philadelphia: 1 nonstop flight and 10 different itineraries.
Delta is adding two additional flights Friday and Saturday, as well as two return flights for Eagles fans on Monday.
Friday, Feb. 10
- DL 8813 Departs PHL at 1:30 p.m., arrives in PHX at 5:05 p.m. (all times local)
Saturday, Feb. 11
- DL 8813 Departs PHL at 11:15 a.m., arrives in PHX at 2:50 p.m. (all times local)
Monday, Feb. 13
- DL 8813 Departs PHX at 9:45 a.m., arrives in PHL at 4:10 p.m. (all times local)
- DL 8813 Departs PHX at 2:00 p.m., arrives in PHL at 8:25 p.m. (all times local)
American Airlines said it will not be adding additional flights at PHL to PHX for the Super Bowl, but the airline added flights in both directions between Philadelphia and Kansas City to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII and the PGA Tour Phoenix Open.
“During this six-day period, American will operate 122 flights in both directions between Philadelphia or Kansas City to Phoenix, providing the most direct options for sports fans to cheer on their favorite team (or golfer) in person,” American Airlines said in an email to WHYY.
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Az., on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on FOX.
