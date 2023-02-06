American Airlines said it will not be adding additional flights at PHL to PHX for the Super Bowl, but the airline added flights in both directions between Philadelphia and Kansas City to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII and the PGA Tour Phoenix Open.

“During this six-day period, American will operate 122 flights in both directions between Philadelphia or Kansas City to Phoenix, providing the most direct options for sports fans to cheer on their favorite team (or golfer) in person,” American Airlines said in an email to WHYY.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Az., on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on FOX.