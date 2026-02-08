From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Some people host Super Bowl watch parties, others might even throw “Superb Owl” gatherings or “Souper Bowl” potlucks. For fans of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, this year’s NFL championship game is known as “Benito Bowl.”

Groups and organizations across the city are hosting watch parties dedicated to the performer, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and his Super Bowl halftime show.

A week after the star made history, winning album of the year at the 68th annual Grammy Awards for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, a first for a Spanish-language record, Bad Bunny is expected to shatter barriers again by delivering the first Super Bowl halftime performance either completely or mostly in Spanish.

The moment is especially poignant for Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican community, said Adrián Rivera-Reyes, a co-founder and organizer with Philly Boricuas, a grassroots organization hosting its own Benito Bowl watch party on Sunday.

“To see him get to this level and be so celebrated, especially with his most recent album, which was a love letter to Puerto Rico …. It fills my heart,” he said. “It makes me feel even prouder of being Puerto Rican.”

Philadelphia is home to the second-largest Puerto Rican population of any city in the mainland United States. Rivera-Reyes said Bad Bunny’s music speaks both to Puerto Ricans living on the island and to those elsewhere in the U.S.

“His music is rooted in Puerto Rico, but that also includes the diaspora,” he said. “And so it’s a moment of having this outlet of collective joy, collective pride, to be together … but also a moment that can be leveraged as a learning opportunity about Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico’s status.”