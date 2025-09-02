Eagles seek elusive NFC East repeat on path to another Super Bowl title

The Philadelphia Eagles are aiming for another Super Bowl championship.

Just don’t call it a repeat, even if that word will be thrown around plenty in the NFC East, a division that hasn’t had consecutive titles from the same team since the Eagles won their fourth in a row in 2004.

The Eagles have struck “repeat” from their vernacular this season as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown go for another “two-peat” — division and NFL championships.

“Everything else is in the past,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “I think that when teams are trying so hard to repeat or trying so hard to recapture, there’s two mistakes that they make. They either are looking at their past accomplishments or they’re looking too far into the future of how do you do that again? And it’s really about the daily grind that you go through day in and day out. There’s a mental toughness to being able to do that and go through that every single day.”

The Eagles return most of their key starters on both sides of the ball, many in their primes and signed to long-term deals. They could be championship contenders for years to come.

Barkley had a career year in his debut with the Eagles. He ran for 2,504 yards in the regular season and playoffs, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for most yards rushing combined in one season.

Barkley had 2,005 yards in the regular season before sitting out the final game with a chance to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season mark. The Eagles rewarded him with a two-year contract extension with $36 million guaranteed.

Barkley expects bigger and better in Year 2.

“It definitely helps having another year in this organization and in this building,” he said. “I’m familiar with everybody. Stuff that I got into my routine later on in the season, it’s already part of my routine now. It’s just helpful, from the training staff to nutrition to strength coaches. It all just gets better naturally when you’re here longer.”

Commanders put drama to rest

The only topic that really mattered throughout training camp after Washington surprised everyone by reaching the NFC championship game last season was wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s desire for a new contract. The issue was finally resolved after the preseason.

He went from a brief holdout to a hold-in while on the physically unable to perform list because of an injured ankle, to off the PUP list but still not practicing.

McLaurin and AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels formed a terrific combination and were expected to go nowhere but up.

Dan Quinn stayed on message on McLaurin — “It’s part of the business of the NFL, and I don’t judge it or get too worked up about it,” the coach said — and players also steered clear of drama.

But there’s no question it was a thing, maybe the first real blip under the current triumvirate of owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters and Quinn.