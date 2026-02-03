Here’s a Super Bowl week roundup of the latest Eagles news
The Birds won't be in the Bay Area for this year's Super Bowl, but the Eagles are making waves at home in Philadelphia.
Although Philadelphia fans hoped the Eagles would be back in the Super Bowl this year, their season ended a few weeks ago. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will duke it out in Sunday’s big game.
Meanwhile, the Birds have had a busy offseason already. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
A change at offensive coordinator
Last month, the Eagles announced that Kevin Patullo was out as offensive coordinator. After a weeks-long search that felt like forever for fans, Sean Mannion was named as his replacement.
“It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league,” coach Nick Sirianni said in the announcement.
Mannion was the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers last year. However, like Patullo, he comes in with no NFL play-calling experience. Will that doom the Birds again next season?
A new passing game coordinator
Philadelphia’s offensive coaching group will have another new face next year. Josh Grizzard was hired as the Birds’ passing game coordinator.
Formerly an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Grizzard will complement Mannion in developing an offensive game plan that fans hope will propel the Birds back to the Super Bowl.
It remains unclear if Patullo will have a role with the Eagles next season, but bringing Grizzard on board limits Patullo’s potential options.
Eagles’ opponents for next season
Although the schedule has yet to be released, we do know who the Eagles’ opponents will be. The NFC champion Seahawks will visit South Philly, and the Birds will have a date with the Bears in Chicago. As usual, the Eagles will get home and away games against their NFC East division foes, the Cowboys, Commanders and Giants.
The Giants will be led by their new head coach, John Harbaugh, who was special teams coach in Philadelphia for nine years.
“I know the challenges. I understand the expectations. I know the fans are hungry for a winner,” Harbaugh said in his introductory press conference.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will also return to South Philly for a battle of the commonwealth.
One eagle will be a Super Bowl guest star
Even though Swoop won’t be at the Super Bowl to rally fans, you may still see an eagle flying across your TV screen on Sunday.
Lincoln, the real-life bald eagle that joins the Birds for home games at Lincoln Financial Field, is set to appear in a Budweiser commercial during the game.
The ad, titled “American Icons,” is already on YouTube.
Another Pro Bowl nod for Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named to the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday in San Francisco. It’s his third Pro Bowl selection. Hurts was asked about his history of playing in the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl in alternating years.
“I’d love for the pattern to repeat itself,” he said in a video on Eagles’ social media. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of time.”
Seahawks or Patriots?
Who should Eagles fans root for with Philly out of the game? The Eagles and Patriots have some Super Bowl history, with New England defeating Philadelphia in 2005, and then Nick Foles and the Eagles defeating the Pats in 2018 in the Birds’ first Super Bowl championship.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel played linebacker for the 2004-05 team that beat the Birds. And a Seahawk is basically a bird, right?
Fans can watch the big game Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo or Universo.
