Why the Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘tush push’ play is causing such a stir

The tush push has proved hard to stop, difficult to decipher and almost .impervious to fair officiating in 2025.

When the Green Bay Packers last offseason proposed banning the play that was perfected by the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the counterargument basically was this:

If you aren’t a fan of the play, then put a stop to it on the field itself, not in the rule book.

Rendered ineffective, the tush push might just get relegated to the NFL’s dust bin alongside the banned trio of horse-collar tackles, hip-drop stops and clothesline trip-ups.

Yet, even as teams come up with ways to stuff the tush push, officials keep letting the Eagles get away with infractions on the play. The Eagles’ offensive linemen routinely appear to get a head-start on the play without getting whistled for a false start. Sometimes, they’ve lined up offsides. And now, even a fumble was nullified by an early whistle Sunday.

In Philadelphia’s 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Jalen Hurts lost the ball when he stretched his arms after gaining a first down on a tush push on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 11-yard line.

Kayvon Thibodeaux ripped the ball out of Hurts’ hands and recovered it in a game that was tied at 7-7 at the time. A whistle could be heard on replay about the same time or after the ball came out but officials ruled Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped. The Eagles kept the ball and finished the drive with a touchdown.

“To me, he is pushing forward, he is reaching,” Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino said on the broadcast. “That is an early whistle in my opinion.”

“The refs have a hard job because they don’t know when to stop it,” Thibodeaux said about the tush push.