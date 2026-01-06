From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It feels like just yesterday when the Eagles paraded down Broad Street on Valentine’s Day after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last year.

Despite a loss to the Commanders during their last regular-season game yesterday, the Birds are in the playoffs and ready to defend their title as the postseason begins. From who they’re playing to where to watch, here’s your guide to following the Birds into the postseason.

Who do the Birds play first?

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. The Birds went 11-6 in the regular season and won the NFC East, earning the No. 3 seed to face the No. 6 seed Niners.

The 49ers finished the season 12-5, earning one of three NFC wild-card spots. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has led the team back into the playoffs despite an injury-plagued season. Linebacker Fred Warner went down in Week 6, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa tore his ACL in September.

“Every team in the playoffs is going to be a good team,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday’s loss to Washington. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Shanahan and all the success that he has had.”

The Birds and the Niners have some playoff history between them. In January 2023, Philadelphia dismantled San Francisco, 31-7, in the NFC championship game. The Eagles went on to lose the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Whoever we see, it’s all about what we do,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “Thankful that we get to go against a good opponent. If we want it, it don’t come easy. We gotta go take it.”

How do I watch the game?

The wild-card game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are officially available now at ticketmaster.com and can also be found on secondary markets like StubHub. Be prepared to spend $200+ per ticket.

If you can’t make it down to South Philly, the game will also be televised on Fox, with radio on 94.1 WIP for the call from Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.