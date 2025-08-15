From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Joel Berrocal and The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library are launching an initiative to document and archive the rich history of the Puerto Rican community in Bristol Borough.

Berrocal, the executive director of the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce and a Bristol resident, said he’s had the idea for years, but it gained urgency as members of the first generation of Puerto Ricans to move to Bristol in the 1950s are growing older and passing away.

“I want to document these stories for future generations to see,” Berrocal said.

More than 1,1000 Puerto Ricans live in Bristol, making up the vast majority of the more than 15% of the borough’s population who identify as Hispanic and/or Latino, according to the 2020 U.S. Census data.

Despite the community’s deep roots and growing numbers, much of its story remains untold.

“Preserving what memories are left from the initial group moving over to Bristol is important, and also preserving their memories from home,” said Abigail Duffany, archivist at The Grundy Library. “It’s very interconnected.”

Duffany said she is “lucky” to be able to work with Berrocal to remedy the absence of the community’s history from the archive.

“It’s important that we represent everybody fairly and equally and allow them the opportunity to represent themselves,” she said. “So whatever is important to Joel and his family is what will be saved, and it’s very special that they get to preserve that for the future.”

Berrocal said the library has been “super supportive” in organizing the initiative and determining how to collect and curate photos, documents and oral histories, especially from the older generations. Berrocal said they also welcome volunteers who want to look through old newspapers and other historical materials.

Duffany said she is eager to work with anyone who wants to participate in the project.

“If you have pictures, if you’re interested in doing an oral history, it’s all important,” she said. “If you have a button, or if you want to talk about your relative, and you may not live in Bristol, but your relative lived in Bristol, it’s important to capture all of that.”

Duffany said she can work with people to digitize photos or other materials if they don’t wish to permanently donate the original to the archive, and she will also coordinate times to sit down and record oral histories.

“Sometimes bringing in a photograph leads to a lot more storytelling, and it provides a prompt for those people, so it can turn into a multiple part interview about, you know, this larger story that everybody has,” she said.

Berrocal said community members have reached out to him, saying they want their grandparents to share their stories or are looking forward to going through photos together.

“It seems like … a way for families to come together and start to document,” Berrocal said. “And they could sit with the team at the library, ‘Hey, look, we got this photo and this one.’”