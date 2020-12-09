How a young Puerto Rican activist is building political power in Philadelphia

On that same day, Boricuas converged on Fairhill Square in North Philadelphia — many traveling there on SEPTA’s Route 47 bus — to celebrate. But that event wasn’t the end for Philly Boricuas or for De Jesús and her fellow organizers, Adrián Mercado, Adrián Rivera Reyes, Vanessa María Graber, Charito Morales, Fermín Morales, Ami Aviles, and Michael Collazo.

“We started to say that this was something that had to continue,” De Jesús said. “This had to go beyond `Ricky Resigns.’ We think that we must continue here in the city of Philadelphia, continue educating ourselves, bringing information and connecting the city with the people of the Island.”

De Jesús says voting isn’t only about affecting change on the island — it’s also about making change in Philadelphia.

“The Puerto Rican community here in Philadelphia has been largely abandoned by the local government,” she said. “It is important that Puerto Ricans come out and vote …when there are policies at the local level and laws that are going to be passed, that are going to affect us as a community here. It is very important that the community does not allow itself to be manipulated and that it does not allow itself to be trampled on.”

De Jesús sees two primary barriers that keep Latinos from participating in politics – language and knowledge of how the system works.

“If you don’t know anything about how politics run in this country, then how are you going to start changing it?”

Education is the answer, and it’s best if it starts in the home, as it did for her, growing up in Puerto Rico. Her father, Ecuadorian-born and raised in the United States, believed passionately in the American Dream.

“‘You are American, you are not Puerto Rican,’” he would tell her. “`You have an American passport.’”

On the other hand, her mother taught her to be proud of her Puerto Rican roots and fight for her heritage and justice.

“On my mother’s side,” De Jesús said, “my Puerto Rican family has always been very involved in the Puerto Rican sovereignty movement for Puerto Rican independence.”

At home, “politics was always involved when I was growing up,” De Jesús said.

In Philadelphia, it’s important that children learn how to interact with the political system as jóvenes, De Jesús says. Philly Boricuas was working to develop educational programs but switched to raising money to help islanders after Hurricane Maria hammered Puerto Rico. Even so, the goal of political education has not disappeared.

“It starts from home,” she said. “Many of us do not begin to educate ourselves in politics until we are adults and we are lost and we do not know what to do and we do not know where to run. I believe that it is very important that from a young age, one begins to learn how the world runs.”