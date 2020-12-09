How a young Boricua activista is building political power en Filadelfia

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in a combination of English and Spanish. To read entirely in English, click or tap here o para leer en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

Election Day has come and gone. The voting machines packed up, the ballots sorted and counted. For the Boricuas of Puerto Rico, though, the 2020 election was something to watch, not participate in.

The Caribbean island is a territory of the United States with a population of American citizens who pay most federal taxes and travel freely within the U.S. without a password. Yet these American citizens cannot do what the rest of America’s citizens did on Election Day. By law, Boricuas who live on the island cannot vote for their President, the President of the United States.

That’s why Puchi De Jesus, a young activist who grew up in Puerto Rico and moved here in 2019, wants to increase political involvement among Latinos in her new home, Filadelfia.

“Es muy importante que la comunidad puertorriqueña participe y ejerza su voto como miembros de la diáspora boricua porque nuestros familiares en la Isla no tienen el derecho de votar por el presidente de los Estados Unidos”, dijo De Jesús.

De Jesus, who lives in South Philadelphia, is a founding member, or miembro fundadora, of Philly Boricuas. The group began in the summer of 2019 to rally Puerto Ricans here to support the removal of Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló after homophobic, misogynistic and cruel comments he made in a group chat were leaked to the media. In Puerto Rico, millions of people protested, at one point closing an 11-lane highway. What particularly angered the protesters, there and in the diaspora, was the government’s mismanagement after Hurricane María, which led to the deaths of more than four thousand people. The protests did not stop until Rosselló left office on August 2, 2019.