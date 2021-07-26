Mapping Philly’s Latino communities: People and places to know along SEPTA’s 47 bus line

SEPTA’s Route 47 bus connects many of the city’s Latino communities, from South to North Philadelphia. Taking people between their homes and the places where they learn, work, find joy, and find love, the 10-mile transit line serves as a lifeline for neighborhoods shaped by a growing population of Spanish-speaking Philadelphians.

The 47: Historias along a bus route series represents one fraction of the people who rely on and are connected to the bus route. From immigrant mothers working together to support their families to high school students expressing themselves through photography to small business owners serving their communities, the series captures the vast diversity within Philadelphia as a city and within its Latino communities.

The map below displays a location along the route that represents each person who entrusted us with their story. Each point on the map represents a special place in the city treasured by the people who know it and important to Philadelphia as Spanish-speaking communities continue to grow and thrive here, creating new businesses, art and cultural traditions.

Use the forward button to take a tour of the places we’ve been and the people we’ve met, like Luis Uribe, a soccer coach in South Philly who brings families together through the sport. Experience the beats and culture that thrive within Centro Musical on North 5th Street, all along the 47 bus route and hear about the life of a Puerto Rican doctor who has cared for his North Philadelphia community for decades.