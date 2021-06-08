Para este abogado, immigration law is more than a profession — es un llamado

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo, and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in a combination of English and Spanish. To read entirely in English, click or tap here o para leer en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

For lawyer Steven Larín, immigration is more than global. It’s personal.

Larín, who practices immigration law at the Nationalities Service Center, sees the sweep of people moving across borders — their journeys in waves powered by the global economy, climate change, and political forces beyond their control, yet sometimes caught in the eddies of bureaucracy and harsh laws.

That’s global. And personal?

Larín thinks about his mother, now deceased, and father, who came to Los Angeles from El Salvador in the 1970s. They brought his older brother, then 2. Larín was born in the United States, the first American citizen in his family of four.

“Mi papá y mi mamá, que ya falleció, trabajaron siempre en fábricas, haciendo trabajos difíciles, horas difíciles, siempre cansados, siempre trabajando, pero se esforzaban por hacer una vida para sus hijos”, dijo.

“Viviendo en casa como hijo de inmigrantes, fui testigo de los obstáculos y sí, siempre pensé que, si tuviera la oportunidad, ayudaría”. Y Larín cumplió.

And so he has. After graduating from Swarthmore College and Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles, Larín stayed in the City of Angels for four years, helping refugees from El Salvador. For the last 15 years, Larín has handled thousands of cases for immigrants here in Philadelphia, working as a lawyer for the Nationalities Service Center on Arch Street, just a few blocks from the Route 47 bus stop. Larín is now deputy director.

The Nationalities Service Center is celebrating its 100th year of service to Philadelphia’s immigrant community, and because of that, the nonprofit social services agency has watched the history of the world unfold in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Hemos trabajado con refugiados de Vietnam después de la guerra; hemos trabajado con refugiados de varios países después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Yendo más atrás, vemos todos los grupos que ahora hacen presencia en Filadelfia”, dijo Larín. “That story is critical for all of us to understand now — that all these groups have made the Philadelphia that exists today.