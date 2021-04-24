El Carnaval de Puebla en Filadelfia este año será virtual. David Piña wants you to see the alegría

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in a combination of English and Spanish. To read entirely in English, click or tap here o para leer en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

Una mezcla – a mixture.

That’s what the annual Carnaval de Puebla is for Mexican restaurateur David Piña who, with cousins and friends, introduced this colorful parade of costumed marchers and musicians to his new home city of Philadelphia nearly 14 years ago.

It’s the same mezcla experienced by many immigrants – a longing for the customs of home and the joy that comes in reliving them here. Pride comes with presenting a heartfelt gift of something new and beautiful to new neighbors.

“Al principio pues era el disfrutar porque por primera vez estábamos haciendo un evento de esa magnitud en Filadelfia, en un país ajeno al nuestro”, dijo Piña recordando a su padre, Pedro Piña, recientemente fallecido y quien fuera un carnavalero en San Mateo Ozolco-México. “It was a success. Many people liked it. They were happy for the first time they were witnessing such an event.”

But mixed with the pride was a shadow. How would the Carnaval be received?

“Pero imagínate, un país que no es el nuestro como que ese entusiasmo, pero a la vez teníamos ese miedo. Si no les gusta, nos echan a la policía. Teníamos ese miedito”, dijo.

Not likely now.

Until COVID-19 diminished last year’s Carnaval, the springtime event had established itself so firmly in the city’s rich tapestry of ethnic celebrations that Visit Philadelphia, the city’s tourism office, promoted the parade and fiesta to out-of-towners.

This year, because of the pandemic, Piña can add sorrow to the mix, along with the hope, that virtual events will keep the tradition alive.