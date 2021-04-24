Philly’s Carnaval de Puebla is going virtual. David Piña wants you to see the joy

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in English. To read this article in a combination of English and Spanish, click or tap here o para leer este artículo en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

Una mezcla – a mixture.

That’s what the annual Carnaval de Puebla is for Mexican restaurateur David Piña who, with cousins and friends, introduced this colorful parade of costumed marchers and musicians to his new home city of Philadelphia nearly 14 years ago.

It’s the same mezcla experienced by many immigrants – a longing for the customs of home and the joy that comes in reliving them here. Pride comes with presenting a heartfelt gift of something new and beautiful to new neighbors.

“At first it was enjoyable, because, for the first time, we were doing such an event in Philadelphia, in a country outside our own,” said Piña, whose father, Pedro Piña, recently deceased, was a carnavalero in Mexico. “It was a success. Many people liked it. They were happy for the first time that they were witnessing such an event.”

But mixed with the pride was a shadow. How would the Carnaval be received?

“Imagine, a country that is not ours,” Piña said. The participants and bystanders were enthusiastic, but cautious. “At the same time we had that fear. If they don’t like it, they throw us out to the police.”

Not likely now.

Until COVID-19 diminished last year’s Carnaval, the springtime event had established itself so firmly in the city’s rich tapestry of ethnic celebrations that Visit Philadelphia, the city’s tourism office, promoted the parade and fiesta to out-of-towners.

This year, because of the pandemic, Piña can add sorrow to the mix, along with the hope, that virtual events will keep the tradition alive.