For this Philly lawyer, immigration law is more than a profession — it’s a calling

There was a lawsuit, which they won, that forced the government to give Salvadorans and others a second chance at asylum. A law, the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act, passed in 1997, also helped some Salvadorans and Guatemalans to obtain residency.

“When I started as a lawyer, I was working with that community with that law,” he said. More than 300 people a day came to his agency who wanted to register to get residency.

“It is interesting to me that now because again in the news, they speak a lot about Central America — El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. And history is connected, of course, because those who are fleeing are fleeing from situations that [have] been created by all that history in El Salvador, but also by the immigration laws of the United States.”

Larín explained that some people who were deported because of those laws had grown up in the U.S. When they were returned to their former countries, they carried back cultural practices they had learned here. Some practices were positive, but others, such as gang culture and violence, were not. As gang culture took hold, it created violent conditions that led people to seek refuge in the U.S. “People are fleeing from gang violence in Central America, but the gangs they are fleeing from were created in the U.S.,” he said.

“The gangs, for example, all that history, everything is connected, so it is very interesting for me to work with young people who come from Central America. They have been fleeing from that, sometimes from poverty, but also the violence,” he said, adding that more young people are coming to the U.S. and seeking asylum.

When Larín looks at immigration from an even broader vantage point, the movement of people is not unlike the movement of money. Around the world, companies and capital and investment circle the globe searching to find the right atmosphere to manufacture products or grow profits.

People, he said, do the same — moving from place to place and country to country to thrive.

And because those people are looking to thrive, they do.

“People have a right to work. They look for jobs. If the job no longer exists in a place, or if there are natural disasters, or violence, they go to look where they have the opportunity and they come to contribute, right? All studies have shown that immigrants come and create new businesses more than people born here,” Larín said.

“The economy, the way it works is that people come to work. They have jobs. They buy things. They buy a house. They contribute,” he said, pointing out that many immigrants in Philadelphia have been here for more than a decade. “They are already part of our community. We are not foreigners in a certain sense. They are people who are already here. They already go to school with our children. They work with us in our jobs. They go to church. They are already part of our community.”