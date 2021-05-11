Philly’s growing Latino communities reflect America’s future

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in English. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

I was 12 when Philadelphia’s immigrant communities joined a nationwide protest against proposed anti-immigrant policies and in favor of comprehensive immigration reform.

I went with my family, immigrants from the Dominican Republic, to LOVE Park, where we joined friends and neighbors to march. Most of my memories from that 2006 day have faded but one lives on. Locking arms with my mother, a newly minted permanent resident at the time, and my aunt who is an undocumented immigrant, while shouting “¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!”

It’s been 15 years since those historic immigration reform protests and Philadelphia’s Latino communities are bigger than ever. The United States Census Bureau estimates that over 60 million U.S. residents are Latino — that’s 18.5% of the country’s population. Of those 60 million, nearly a quarter of a million live in Philadelphia — 15.2% of the city’s population.

These communities have blossomed along SEPTA’s route 47 bus line, from the growing Mexican community in South Philadelphia to the large Puerto Rican and Dominican community el Norte, and Central Americans scattered throughout both areas.

These entrepreneurs, families and cultural-bearers offer a glimpse into the future of the United States — one with an even richer diversity and more prominent Latino cultures.