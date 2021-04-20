How a bachata musician created the United Nations of barber shops in North Philly

What is there is obvious through the big windows facing the street. Like many North Philly businesses, the barbershop has a Caribbean flavor. Loud, energetic music, laughter, joy, camaraderie.

“The atmosphere of a barbershop, you have to be a little … as I say… a little loving,” Rincón said. Customers can be demanding. “You have to have the patience to know how to deal with it. Those people who come like this, you treat them with affection, you treat them with love.”

The shop’s clientele reflects the neighborhood — lots of foot traffic from fellow Dominicans, like Rincón, but also other Black and Latino Philadelphians.

“Why so many people? They wanted to try. And now, they tasted the seasoning” and so they return, said Rincón who owns a second barbershop on Fifth Street, La Salsa II. “We do the job well and we treat them well.”

Rincón came to the United States on Christmas Eve, 1997. He came somewhat reluctantly — December is one of his favorite times of the year in the Dominican Republic.

But Rincón, a musician, and his fellow band members had a gig in the United States. Rincón, who plays güiro, a percussion instrument, was traveling with Willian Segura, el Vacandú, “a beautiful bachata group,” Rincón said. It was reason enough to make the trip.

First stop was Manhattan. In February, they embarked on another tour — to Europe, Puerto Rico, and then Miami before finally returning to New York.

Eventually, he found himself in Philadelphia for another music gig. He liked what he saw and eventually moved to the city, a common migration pattern for Dominicans.

“It looked like a neighborhood, a neighborhood belonging to us,” he said of his adopted home. “Philadelphia had parking, more activity and less hustle.”

When Rincón wasn’t playing, he worked in landscaping. For him, a friend’s barbershop was almost like a second home – a place to hang out, to tell stories, and make jokes.

The barbershop business began to look pretty good, especially after Rincón got laid off from his landscaping job. “Then I said to my friend, ‘Give me that chair!’” and he said, ‘Take it!’” Rincón bought a business and started cutting hair.