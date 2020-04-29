Essential, overlooked and ‘tough’: Philly’s bodegas are fighting for survival

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Every neighborhood has them.

The ubiquitous corner store, bodega, grocer or convenience store — that always seems to have whatever you need, whenever you need it.

Can of beans? Always. Toilet paper? By the roll. Milk and eggs? Of course.

But that was all before COVID-19 changed everything for these necessities of urban life. Should you step foot into one now—if you’re allowed to go inside at all—things are a bit different. Owners are adapting their operations to survive, but business is slow and many are wondering how long they can stay open in this new way.

Substituting items, selling masks at wholesale prices

In North Philadelphia, Enerolina Melendez, owner of Rodriguez Grocery, is having a difficult time keeping her store stocked.

“I’ve had to substitute or replace items because they’re no longer available,” Melendez said. “There’s no rice, no oil, everything is limited.”

The few customers that are still coming in are purchasing the essentials, like soap, cleaning supplies and toilet paper, which has gone from $1 per roll to as high as $4 per roll at Melendez’s store. The price is “out of reach for many people in North Philly, which is one of the poorest areas of Philadelphia,” she said.

Melendez, who is a Dominican immigrant, says she sees customers get frustrated at the changing prices but there isn’t much she can do. “They think we’re taking advantage of the situation, they don’t think about the supply chain and how that has caused prices to go up,” she said.

Expensive toilet paper isn’t the only source of frustration. The state requirement that customers wear masks when entering any store or market, is another barrier for some, she said. “With coronavirus, it’s very hard to serve the people who frequent bodegas, many can’t even afford to buy masks,” she said.

To try to best serve her customers, Melendez decided to make masks available at the wholesale rate, for $1, but customers complained that it was still too expensive.

The mask mandate is a double-edged sword, she said. It offers safety in one way, but also brings anxiety. “You don’t know if people are coming in to rob the store or buy from the store,” she said. The fear is an added stressor on top of everything else.

Melendez has had to cut back the store’s hours, limit the hot food typically offered due to lack of customers, and confront an uncertain future.

“If things continue as they are, in two months, we’re going to have to close due to the fact that we won’t have anything to sell,” she said.

Melendez did not apply to any of the aid offered from the city to small businesses but that doesn’t mean she won’t need help down the line, she said.

“Our stores have been here, in good times and bad,” said Melendez. “And we’re staying open as essential businesses to serve people at the risk of our own health. I hope the city doesn’t forget that we also need protection.”