Montgomery County officials spent two days last week testing every one of the more than 900 people incarcerated at the county correctional facility for COVID-19.

Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said she decided to do that after hearing about hundreds of sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive — a young, healthy population.

“When you see those kinds of numbers, I think we all have to pause and ask ourselves, as we did with our correctional facility: ‘What facilities under our jurisdiction should we be asking this question? Are there a bunch of asymptomatic positive people in that place?’ And, of course, the answer for us was yes,” Arkoosh said.

On Tuesday, Arkoosh announced at a press conference that of those tested at the county jail, 171 people, or around 18%, were positive for COVID-19.

The county recommends that any long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, also test every resident and staff member, she said. And Montgomery County can help those places acquire the tests.

But it cannot mandate testing itself because the Pennsylvania Department of Health is in charge of licensing and regulations. So unlike with the jail, the county does not have the same direct authority.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating situation for us,” Arkoosh said in an interview before the press conference. “The situation with long-term care in Montgomery County has been an extremely serious and challenging one.”