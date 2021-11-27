Montgomery County is offering its employees a $150 incentive to get fully vaccinated

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Montgomery County’s Salary Board has approved a one-time $150 financial incentive to encourage vaccination among employee holdouts.

Full-time and part-time county employees who can provide proof of vaccination are eligible for the supplemental pay. Elected officials, per diem employees, and those who work less than a certain number of hours are not. The financial incentive expires on Dec. 31.

County Solicitor Josh Stein said at the Salary Board meeting that new county employees will be eligible as well.

“As long as they can become fully vaccinated and upload that information into our system by Dec. 31 of this year, they will receive it,” Stein said.