The county had a $55 million deficit as a starting point, DiBello said, which would have equated to an 18% tax increase. Commissioners “worked very hard,” he said, to reduce the deficit by approximately $30 million.

“There’s things within this budget that … I still don’t agree with,” he said. “There’s certain positions and different things that were added through 2025 that I don’t agree with. But more importantly, my position as a county commissioner is to ensure that we have a foundation in place so that we don’t see what happened in some other counties recently, where you see 18%, 19%, 20% tax increases.”

Of the four collar counties, Delaware County passed the highest property tax increase in its 2026 budget, at 19%. Bucks County is raising taxes by 8% next year. Chester County approved a budget without any tax increase for residential property owners.

Montgomery County’s general fund expenditures in 2026 are projected to be $632.7 million, according to Dortone.

The bipartisan support for the county budget was an achievement in and of itself, said Makhija. It had been nearly a decade since the last time the county passed its budget with unanimous support.

“This is something that’s eluded both Congress, the Pa. General Assembly, in terms of getting a bipartisan budget done — and done on time,” he said. “I think it sends a signal to all residents that we’re here working together, and we’re not just here to score political points, but we’re actually trying to do what’s best for the county.”

Makhija said commissioners found “common ground” on the following budget investments: a new emergency behavioral health center; housing shelters in Lansdale, Norristown and Pottstown; parks and trails; and new emergency radios for local police, firefighters and emergency medical responders.

The county will continue to seek ways to reduce costs and maximize dollars per the recommendations of its Office of Innovation, Strategy and Performance, said Winder.

“We’ll continue to be open-minded to concerns that people have, and we’re going to continue to work to ensure that Montgomery County continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family,” she said.