Montgomery County plans to launch 24/7 emergency behavioral crisis center in 2025
Montgomery County officials have yet to determine a location for their $18 million investment into emergency mental and behavioral health care.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Montgomery County officials intend to debut a 24/7 emergency behavioral crisis center by the end of 2025.
“The launch of this crisis center marks a significant step forward for Montgomery County’s commitment to serving our most vulnerable residents in their most vulnerable moments,” said Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
The walk-in facility will offer rapid intervention services and support for people experiencing mental health crises. With about a half dozen in-patient beds for children, the center is expected to have the capacity to accommodate overnight stays.
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners gathered Monday on the steps of the county courthouse in Norristown to announce its investment into the center — which has yet to find a home. Nevertheless, officials hope it will set the bar as a national standard.
“Anyone will be able to use this center, from a young teen experiencing suicidal thoughts to a senior veteran who is struggling with substance abuse,” Winder, a first-term Democrat, said. “Any patient in crisis, not sure where to turn, no matter their age or their status — will be able to come to the center and seek treatment.”
Democratic Commissioner Neil Makhija said the county does not currently have many options to handle mental health emergencies adequately. In 2023, there were 5,435 calls made to the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline from Montgomery County.
“The solutions to the mental health crisis are beyond the individual,” Makhija said. “It’s our responsibility as public leaders to work towards a society that can care for anyone whatever help they need and whenever they need that help.”
Makhija said the center will accept referrals from emergency rooms and take in patients from first responders. The hope is that it alleviates the pressure facing hospitals that are already burdened with long wait times and overcrowding.
Connections Health Solutions will serve as the county’s partner for this initiative. Republican Commissioner Tom DiBello said the company already operates five such facilities across the state.
In addition to diverting people from the criminal justice system, DiBello highlighted the potential of the center as a “first step” to help some people experiencing homelessness in Montgomery County.
The county’s new board views the creation of the center as a worthwhile endeavor.
“The county is investing $18 million in this new crisis walk-in Center. However, the estimated cost to the county is far lower,” DiBello said. “This is because the county is leveraging multiple funding sources towards this initiative.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services is providing $6 million in funding support.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.