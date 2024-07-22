From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County officials intend to debut a 24/7 emergency behavioral crisis center by the end of 2025.

“The launch of this crisis center marks a significant step forward for Montgomery County’s commitment to serving our most vulnerable residents in their most vulnerable moments,” said Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

The walk-in facility will offer rapid intervention services and support for people experiencing mental health crises. With about a half dozen in-patient beds for children, the center is expected to have the capacity to accommodate overnight stays.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners gathered Monday on the steps of the county courthouse in Norristown to announce its investment into the center — which has yet to find a home. Nevertheless, officials hope it will set the bar as a national standard.

“Anyone will be able to use this center, from a young teen experiencing suicidal thoughts to a senior veteran who is struggling with substance abuse,” Winder, a first-term Democrat, said. “Any patient in crisis, not sure where to turn, no matter their age or their status — will be able to come to the center and seek treatment.”