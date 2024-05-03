Montgomery County wants to hear about your health priorities

Montgomery County is conducting its first-ever Community Health Assessment to better understand residents’ health priorities.

The anonymous survey is for anyone 18 and older and living in Montgomery County. It takes about 15 minutes to complete. Officials plan to use the data and information gathered from the assessment to create a Community Health Improvement Plan in the fall.

Christina Miller, administrator of the Office of Public Health, said this kind of community input is crucial for effective public health work.

“That was really, I think, for us the impetus for going about this process, to have community voices, and community perspectives, resident voices, resident perspectives, reflected in the data that we see and that we use to plan our work,” she said.

The county has been working with partner organizations that are sharing the survey.

Miller said the pandemic public health emergency highlighted the need for “meeting people where they are.”

“Health inequities have existed for a very long time, the pandemic shined a light on those inequities and gave them renewed attention,” she said. “This community health assessment gives us a chance to ask our residents how they’re doing today following the pandemic, and gives us an opportunity to really incorporate our residents’ needs, priorities and hopes into our planning.”