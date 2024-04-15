ACLAMO team members have conducted in-person surveys around the trailheads and knocked on doors. They also are sharing an online survey, available in both Spanish and English through April 15.

The organization is asking Norristown residents what’s preventing them from utilizing the park or using the Schuylkill River Trail, and what changes would inspire them to use it.

Hartman said the key is to distinguish what activities certain groups or communities want to use the trail for.

“Different groups, different demographics, look at trails in different ways,” Hartman said. “And we found that some people like to use the trail for recreation, but other people like to use it more, and we found this was true in areas like Pottstown, in Norristown, the trails were more of a place to socialize, you know, to take a walk with your family or to talk.”

Jimenez-Arevalo said there aren’t many green spaces for Norristown residents, and even for the spaces that do exist, families are sometimes worried about safety concerns, the presence of drugs or needles or lack of adequate lighting.

The question then, she said, is, “What can all of us do to make a better place so parents and children can enjoy those green spaces?”

“Mostly, we have an issue of obesity, diabetes, you know, high-blood pressure. A lot of that is because we also don’t have a lot of green spaces that we can access or that families can feel comfortable,” she said.

NV5 and ACLAMO will host family-friendly events for residents in late spring and summer to showcase ideas generated by the feedback and incorporate additional recommendations.

Hartman said the design process should wrap up by the end of 2024. The county will then apply for additional grants to fund the project in 2025, with construction slated to begin in 2026. Hartman estimated the construction process itself could last six to nine months.

Design plans for the Trail Junction Center site at DeKalb and Lafayette streets in Norristown are wrapping up soon and construction will begin as early as next year. Hartman said that project, along with the Haws Avenue and Chain Street trailheads project, were both identified by the county’s trail access, diversity and awareness plan, and are part of the same larger goal.

“We look at them as a collective, in that together, they’ll be greater than the sum of their parts, because we’ll be creating an energy along the trail that I think will help catalyze the community to use the Schuylkill River Trail in these facilities and assets more than they are now,” he said.