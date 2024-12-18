From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigned as chief of Norristown Police Department on Tuesday.

Bailey-Davis, who had served in the position since Jan. 2, was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 25 for what municipal officials described as confidential “personnel matters.”

“This was a mutual, amicable decision between the police chief and the municipality,” a municipal spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to provide the best police services to our community as we look to the future for a new chief.”

The municipality said there are approximately 100 staff members, including sworn officers and civilians, working in the department.

Bailey-Davis, from Philadelphia, was the first Black woman to hold the police chief position in Norristown. She was the department’s third police chief in as many years.