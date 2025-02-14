Report: Montgomery County’s children stuck in a state of stagnation

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Gaps in local and state policies have stunted the growth of Montgomery County’s future adults over the past decade, according to a new Children First report.

Child care costs are higher than the state average, the number of uninsured children is rising and lower income families are financially worse off, creating the conditions for a generation of youth with a difficult life trajectory.

“The biggest thing is that in the last 10 years, with the exception of increasing funds to public schools and seeing the academic rebound from COVID in Montgomery County, little else has changed,” Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First, said. “The share of families who are struggling to make ends meet — the same. The share of families who are shut out of an affordable childcare system — the same.”

To discuss recommendations for a path forward, federal, state and local officials gathered at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit in Norristown for a fireside chat Thursday.

“I think people need to prioritize children first in budgeting,” Cooper said. “We make a lot of decisions on how to spend tax dollars, but children are always last. Schools are last. Child care is last. There is no money for youth mental health services in any substantial way. These are indications that other things are getting a greater priority.”

Children First is a regional nonprofit that advocates on behalf of children in Philadelphia and its surrounding collar counties. Every two years, the organization releases a series of reports on each county, evaluating the development of its kids.

“A Decade of Stalled Progress: Opportunity Stunted for Children in Montgomery County” paints a grim outlook for many of the county’s 183,000 youngsters. Inflation is outpacing wage growth in Montco. According to Children First, young families in the county spend about 14% of their income on child care, nearly twice the federal recommendation.

“Just two thirds of Montgomery County’s third graders can read on grade level and only three in five eighth graders are proficient in math – both major predictors of future success,” the report said.