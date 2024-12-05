From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Delaware, the child care crisis has reached a tipping point.

Parents across the state face a daunting combination of soaring costs, limited availability and long waitlists, all while trying to maintain their jobs and provide for their families.

For many, child care has become one of their highest expenses, often rivaling or exceeding the cost of housing, transportation and food. With limited financial assistance and a lack of accessible programs, families are increasingly burdened, with many finding themselves in debt, cutting back on essential needs or even reducing working hours to avoid losing child care subsidies.

‘It’s not surprising, but disheartening’

Those challenges are reflected in a recent survey overseen by Kirsten Olson, CEO of Children and Families First, alongside other advocacy organizations and community groups. She said the findings highlight the undeniable strain on families.

“More than 75% struggle to afford child care that meets their needs. I don’t think that was surprising but I think it really demonstrates how child care and child care cost is a barrier for families,” Olson said. “What was disheartening to hear were stories like parents skipping meals to afford child care or turning down raises or promotions to maintain eligibility for state assistance that help them pay for child care. And that folks are even leaving the workforce altogether, because child care is such a critical issue for them.”

The survey, which captured the voices of over 400 families across Delaware, reveals a stark reality of a system stretched to its breaking point. Among respondents, 28% reported that an adult in their household had to leave the workforce or decline promotions due to a lack of child care, while 54% reduced their working hours.

Nearly a quarter of respondents reported living in debt due to the cost of child care, with some describing the financial burden as equivalent to a second mortgage.

“For families with young children, child care may be among their highest monthly expenses. So it may be more expensive than the mortgage payment or their rent. It may be more expensive than their car payment, their food, their utilities,” she said. That often leaves parents with difficult choices to make. “That’s when we hear about things like people reducing our work hours or quitting a job so that they can continue to find the child care that they need.”