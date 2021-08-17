Dr. Eliezer Marcellus said his immediate family didn’t feel much of the earthquake. Most of his relatives are from the north side of the island. But he has heard from people who were affected by the disaster on the south side of the island.

“I do have friends and distant cousins who’s from the area who lost family members, whose family members lost everything that they had,” he said. “Some of them right now are looking for temporary shelters.”

Marcellus is co-executive director of New Jersey for Haiti, an organization that has been providing support for the island since the 2010 earthquake. The organization is seeking medical supplies and hygiene products to send with a small team traveling to the country next week.

Marcellus said the situation on the ground is “active,” according to the organization’s medical team based on the island. As of Monday, at least 1,400 people had been killed by the quake and at least 6,000 people were injured.

Among those killed was Gabriel Fortuné, a longtime lawmaker and former mayor of Les Cayes, when his hotel collapsed, according to a local newspaper. Marcellus said Fortuné was someone his organization had a relationship with in the area.

“This was the guy who was pretty much in charge of that area in terms of businesses and political stuff, infrastructure,” Marcellus said, adding he was a “very, very, very good person.”

In Delaware, attendance Sunday was lower than usual at Blades First Haitian Church of God near Seaford.

Pastor Livingstone Marcelin said many church members likely stayed home trying to reach loved ones still living in Haiti by telephone.

Monday morning, he too was still waiting to hear from family living in the southern part of the island nation, which was hardest hit by Saturday’s quake.

“When I heard the news, one of my first reactions was to try to call one of my cousins that I talk to from time to time with that lives over there in the south,” he said. “I’ve not succeeded on establishing communication.”